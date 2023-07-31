Drive to install CCTV cams begins under ‘Op Drishti’ in Prayagraj

Ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj police officials are taking help of artificial intelligence under the ‘Safe City Project’ to control crime.

CCTV control room (Pic for representation only)

As part of Operation Drishti, police have started a drive for installation of CCTV cameras on mobile towers, liquor shops, petrol pumps and trade establishments at different markets in the district. These CCTV cameras would be linked with the ‘Trinetra App’ which contains the database of criminals and their past records, and it has the feature of face recognition.

These CCTV cameras will be connected to ICCC (Integrated Control and Command Centre).

The police officials have forwarded a letter to the district excise officer for installation of CCTV cameras.

It is worth mentioning that on the instructions of UP DGP, Prayagraj police launched Operation Drishti on July 10. DCP (traffic) Abhinav Tyagi has been made nodal in-charge of the operation as he has received special training on use of artificial intelligence.

Leading his special team, Tyagi is installing CCTV cameras at different spots with the help of local police stations.

Till now, 900 cameras have been installed with the help of traders and locals at strategic spots. The cameras will be connected to control rooms at police stations for monitoring. The first such control room has been made at Phulpur police station.

The places where CCTV cameras are to be installed under Operation Drishti are being identified on the basis of dark spots and hot spots identified through complaints received on dial-112. Cops have been asked to identify places where no CCTV cameras are installed. Hotspots where incidents of loot, snatching, fraud, eve-teasing are frequent are being identified through complaints received on police control room. Earlier, the police officials have conducted meetings with different trader associations and coaching institutes.

Besides creating awareness in rural areas, police officials are also approaching traders and residents of those areas and markets in the city where CCTV cameras were found absent.

Prayagraj is among 18 cities where Safe City project is underway.

Under the project, the CCTV cameras are being made more Hi-tech by using them through artificial intelligence.

DCP Traffic Abhinav Tyagi said people are being encouraged to install CCTV cameras at their homes and business establishments under Operation Drishti. Police are receiving massive response from people. With the use of artificial intelligence, it will be easier for police to identify and take action against criminal elements, he added.

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said police are approaching people requesting them to install CCTV cameras at their homes and establishments under Operation Drishti. The drive will ensure sense of security among people and will help police in controlling crimes.

“Police cracked a case of theft at a mobile shop within 24 hours with the help of available footages of thieves. Police identified the criminals and traced them through the vehicles they used for theft,” DCP shared.

