Drugs worth 105 Cr seized in Assam, 3 Mizoram residents arrested

The Assam police seized 10.333 kilograms heroin near Silchar-Aizawl bypass in Cachar district on during an operation on Saturday night. Police said they are investigating the backward and forward links to find where these narcotic products were going.

The officials said that the consignment was coming from Myanmar and they have arrested three Mizoram residents in this connection.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday morning shared the information on social media. “Massive drug haul of ₹105 crore. In a major crackdown on the drugs network, Cachar Police conducted a special operation and confiscated 10.333kg heroin transported from a neighbouring state,” he wrote on X.

“Imagine the countless lives saved through this seizure. We are committed to working 24/7 to ensure our youths do not fall into this trap. Good job Assam Police,” he added.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta on Sunday said that based on secret information, they conducted a raid at Atalbasti area near Silchar on Saturday night and seized the narcotic products from a vehicle.

“Based on a credible intelligence, a special operation was conducted, and we recovered nine black leather bags containing 8.786 kg heroine and sixty soap cases filled with 1.547 kg heroin, which makes the total 10.333 kg and the price of it at the international markets will be ₹105 crore,” Mahatta said.

As per the information shared by the SP, the three arrested persons have been identified as Daniel C. Lalchandama (32), Laltalnzova (31) and Miss Malsawmengi (36). Daniel is a resident of Aizawl while the other two are residents of Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar.

“The consignment of the narcotics substance is illegally transported from Champai district of Mizoram, and it is suspected that it was coming from Myanmar. We are investigating the backward and forward links to find where these narcotic products were going,” Mahatta said.

He said that a case has been registered against these three individuals under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and they’ll be produced before the court on Monday.

Last week, the Assam police seized 20,00,00 Yaba tablets which were brought from Myanmar. The officials said that the estimated price of the seized narcotics would be worth ₹40 crores in international markets.

The superintendent of police (SP) of Karimganj district, Partha Pratim Das said that based on specific information they launched an operation in the district near Assam-Mizoram border on Thursday morning and seized the amount from a secret chamber inside a petrol tanker.

‘In the initial investigation, it has been found that the petrol tanker was coming from Myanmar, and it entered India through Champhai district of Mizoram. It was going to some other part of the state as per the initial findings, but we are investigating further,” Das said.