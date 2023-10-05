Drugs worth 65 crore seized in Mizoram; one Myanmar national arrested

The Mizoram Police have seized drugs over Rs.65 crore in two consecutive days here in Aizawl.

Police on Tuesday and Wednesday seized 10.4 Kgs and 11.6 Kgs of Crystal Methamphetamine respectively from two Myanmar nationals (HT Photo/Sourced)

Police seized 10.4 kg and 11.6 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, from two Myanmar nationals.

The 22 kg of Methamphetamine seized are worth Rs.65 crore in the international market, police said.

On Tuesday, the Mizoram Police’s ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) unit seized 10.4 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine from the possession of a Myanmar woman identified as Lalremthangi (38) at Lengpui Airport.

Police said suspicious packages were found inside the suitcase during the security check at the airport, adding that the contraband was being peddled to Delhi from Myanmar.

Upon interrogation, the police learnt that the woman works in a spa in Delhi. She had recently visited Myanmar and was travelling back to Delhi through Aizawl carrying 10.4 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine.

She was immediately arrested and Special Narcotics Police Station Case No.48/23 dt.03.10.2023 was registered under the NDPS Act & Foreigners Act, police said.

On Wednesday, the Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team of Mizoram police intercepted one vehicle with registration number– MZ01- 7001 (Tata Intra) at Aizawl’s Zemabawk East locality.

Police said that upon searching the vehicle, the team found 11.6 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine. The accused peddling the drugs was identified as Ropianga, a resident of Khawmawi, Myanmar.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga Ralte on Wednesday condemned the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) for their failure to curb drug smuggling in Mizoram.

“The MNF in the state and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) at the Centre are unable to stop the smuggling of drugs through Mizoram. In 2022, 152 kg of heroin were seized and during the nine months of 2023, 150 kg of heroin had been seized. Moreover, Mizoram has recorded 259 drug-related deaths during the past five years– 55 during 2019, 67 during 2020, 47 during 2021, 43 during 2022 and 47 drug-related deaths till September of 2023.”

“The MNF government had promised a major drug rehabilitation crusade in the 2018 State Assembly Election. But they have not fulfilled their promise till date, but supplies have increased during the past five years leading to a spike in substance abuse and deaths among the youths of Mizoram,” he added.

The Congress Legislature Party leader even questioned the incumbent party for their inability to trace the drug cartels, asking whether they are involved in the drug smuggling business.

