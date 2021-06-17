Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Drunk reveller rescued from Katraj ghat on stretcher; cops warn against partying on ghats
others

Drunk reveller rescued from Katraj ghat on stretcher; cops warn against partying on ghats

PUNE On Wednesday, June 16, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police and fire brigade personnel had to rescue an inebriated man from the Katraj ghat on a stretcher
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE On Wednesday, June 16, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police and fire brigade personnel had to rescue an inebriated man from the Katraj ghat on a stretcher.

Police personnel in the area have now stated that the Katraj ghat has become a “den” for alcohol parties and anti-social elements to gather.

At least ten instances of people on the ghat consuming alcohol have been noted by the police this month.

Citing Wednesday incident, assistant police inspector Madhura Korane, who led the rescue mission, said that around 12.30 pm four men had scaled the ghat wall to drink in the bushes below. Three left the place while the man who was left behind raised an alarm which was heard by a two-wheeler rider, who immediately called the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Within 10 minutes, the central fire brigade team led by officer Sanjay Ramteke reached the spot, along with the police personnel, and lifted the man to safety on a stretcher.

API Korane said, “Citizens must not take advantage of the public spaces for drinking and anti-social activities. Government officers’ time is wasted because of a irresponsible citizens. We will take strict action against those indulging in drinking on the ghat section. It is our observation that the ghat has become a favourite place parties after the lockdown has been lifted.”

Fire chief Prashant Ranpise said, “We have been receiving calls from the police and citizens about such cases. The man, who was drunk, was brought out on stretcher and his life was saved.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP