Drunk reveller rescued from Katraj ghat on stretcher; cops warn against partying on ghats

PUNE On Wednesday, June 16, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police and fire brigade personnel had to rescue an inebriated man from the Katraj ghat on a stretcher.

Police personnel in the area have now stated that the Katraj ghat has become a “den” for alcohol parties and anti-social elements to gather.

At least ten instances of people on the ghat consuming alcohol have been noted by the police this month.

Citing Wednesday incident, assistant police inspector Madhura Korane, who led the rescue mission, said that around 12.30 pm four men had scaled the ghat wall to drink in the bushes below. Three left the place while the man who was left behind raised an alarm which was heard by a two-wheeler rider, who immediately called the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Within 10 minutes, the central fire brigade team led by officer Sanjay Ramteke reached the spot, along with the police personnel, and lifted the man to safety on a stretcher.

API Korane said, “Citizens must not take advantage of the public spaces for drinking and anti-social activities. Government officers’ time is wasted because of a irresponsible citizens. We will take strict action against those indulging in drinking on the ghat section. It is our observation that the ghat has become a favourite place parties after the lockdown has been lifted.”

Fire chief Prashant Ranpise said, “We have been receiving calls from the police and citizens about such cases. The man, who was drunk, was brought out on stretcher and his life was saved.”