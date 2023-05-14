Assam: Drunken son stabs 70-yr-old father to death, arrested

A man in an inebriated state stabbed his father to death over an argument in Assam’s Golaghat district, police said, adding that the accused son has been arrested.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on Saturday night, after which the accused son absconded, and police arrested him on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Narayan Baruah (36), is a resident of Manjushree Tea Estate in the Sonari area of Goalpara, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by his family members, Narayan is an alcoholic and used to fight with his family members and neighbours in a drunken state.

“On Saturday night, he got involved in a verbal fight with his father Ghitira Baruah (70) after returning home. At one point, he stabbed his father with a machete and fled,” family members said in their complaint.

Goalpara district superintendent of police (SP) Pushkin Jain said the family rushed the victim to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Family members told us that Narayan is an alcoholic and there were complaints against him for assaulting family members. On Saturday night, he stabbed his father and fled. He was arrested on Sunday morning,” said the SP.

The body has been sent for autopsy and police have registered a case against Narayan under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON