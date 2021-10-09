DSP-rank officer to probe Naraingarh incident: Vij

A day after a protesting farmer was injured at Ambala’s Naraingarh when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle in the convoy of Kurukshetra BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said a DSP-rank officer will probe the incident.

“Naraingarh DSP has been marked probe to enquire into the allegations of both the parties,” the minister said.

Farm leaders are claiming that their fellow Bawan Preet Singh, of Yamunanagar, was deliberately hit by a Toyota Innova in the convoy of Saini, when he was leaving from a social event.

A complaint was submitted to DSP Anil Kumar, alleging that the driver, on instructions of the MP, intended to turn Naraingarh into another Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, the lawmaker refuted the allegations and said in fact, his driver and a PRO in the Innova were attacked by the farmers and a complaint has been filed.

“They chased the vehicle thinking that I’m inside while I was in the front vehicle of the convoy with state transport minister Moolchand Sharma. They should present a video of the incident,” Saini had said.

Meanwhile, Ambala SSP Hamid Akhtar called the farm leaders for a meeting at his office on Friday. This came hours after the top cop met Vij at the latter’s residence, along with Range IG Bharti Arora and DSPs.

Vij is said to have discussed the law and order situation in the region.

Malkit Singh, district BKU (Charuni) president said they were called by the SSP, who asked them to keep protests peaceful and avoid confrontations.

“I told him that our protests are always peaceful and the BJP intends to turn it violent. Police should ask Saini that he is a representative of Kurukshetra, what is he doing in Ambala? On Thursday, speaker Gian Chand Gupta and MLA Aseem Goel also attended a few religious events, but we didn’t agitate against them. But if Saini comes again, we will protest against his presence,” Singh said.

For a comment on the same, Akhtar remained incommunicado despite several attempts.

In October last year, a similar incident happened a few kilometres away from Thursday’s venue on Naraingarh-Sadhaura Road, near Milan Palace on Ambala-Roorkee national highway, where a 70-year-old farmer Bharat Singh, of village Baragarh died during a tractor rally in support of three farm laws. He was a BJP member and farm unions had protested against the rally.

Later, a murder case was lodged against protesting farmers including Malkit Singh on October 14. However, an SIT-led probe found that he had died of heart failure and the FIR was quashed on December 7.