Duo imprisoned for not able to pay fine for drunk driving; sent to Taloja jail

A biker and his pillion were sentenced to 10 days of imprisonment for drunk driving by the Thane court on Friday. The two were caught by the Thane traffic police on December 31, 2020. Twenty seven persons caught for drunk driving were fined ₹10,000 each by the court.

The two, who do odd jobs, could not pay the fine and hence were sentenced to 10 days imprisonment.

Police booked 416 persons for driving in an inebriated state while 207 co-passengers were also booked on the New Year’s Eve.

Traffic police inspector Sachin Gawade said, “The duo was held by Vitawa traffic police at around 9 pm on December 31. The man riding the bike was drunk whereas the pillion was sober. We have booked the rider under MOV Act Section 185 for drunk driving and his pillion under Section 188 for allowing the man to drive. The court asked them to pay a fine of ₹10,000. The duo could not pay fine and therefore the court has sentenced them to 10 days imprisonment. They have been sent to Taloja jail.”