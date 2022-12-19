Duo steals purse from lawyer’s car with ‘oil-leak’ trick in Dera Bassi

Two motorcycle-borne men stole a purse containing ₹50,000 from a car after misleading the driver about a made-up oil leak near the Dera Bassi police station on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Kartika Sood of Noida, who is a lawyer at the Delhi high court, she, along with her husband, was travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi in their Toyota Innova.

Around 1.30 pm, when they got off the flyover near the Dera Bassi police station, the pillion rider of a motorcycle signalled her about an oil leak in their car’s engine, following which they stopped.

Her husband got out of the car, called a mechanic and stepped away while taking a phone call.

She also stepped down from the car to check the fuel leak, when a youth approached her about a spark in the car. As she began to check the car, he fled with her purse, containing ₹50,000 in cash, driving licence, Aadhaar card, PAN card and her ID for the Delhi high court.

Police said the accused were captured in the cameras installed on the flyover.

“The cameras were recently installed and captured the fleeing accused, who were riding a TVS Apache motorcycle. They will be nabbed soon,” said a police official.

The accused have been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dera Bassi police station.