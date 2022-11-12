During Modi’s visit, Karnataka Congress hits out at BJP over graft

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the state to clean up the “corrupt administration”, alleging that corruption in the government has led to problems like potholes on the roads.

Modi was in the city to inaugurate various projects.

“We expect the Prime Minister to respond to the corruption charges and complaints on the 40% commission besides a letter from a person seeking permission to end his life unable to bear the commission scam,’’ he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Citing media reports suggesting the government has spent ₹48 crore on Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, Shivakumar said people know how the Basavaraj Bommai government is recklessly spending public funds for its self-glorification and further the political interests of the BJP.

Calling the urgent road repairs carried out in the city ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Shivakumar said public funds were used to ensure that the BJP’s national leaders do not suffer any discomfort while travelling on the roads. “This government and the BJP are not interested in public safety as citizens have been dying due to accidents caused by potholes,’’ he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah urged the PM to end corruption in the government and restore the glory of Bengaluru. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP government had made Bengluru infamous for 40% commission, potholes and flooding.

“You have to answer for derailing the vision that Kempegowda had for our great city. @narendramodi If you really want to respect Kempegowda and his values, end this 40% corruption and restore Bangalore to its former glory,” he said in one of his three tweets.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier rubbished corruption charges. “When the Congress was in power between 2013 and 2018, that there were instances of “100 per cent corruption” then” he had said.

In a tweet Siddaramaiah said the BJP was destroying the city set up by Kemepegowa. “But why is @BJP4Karnataka not following Kempegowda’s values of honest governance and social service? Built by Nadaprabhu, this dream city was once known worldwide for its progress and beauty. @BJPKarnataka has made Bangalore famous for 40% commission, potholes and flooding,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took on the government for not inviting H D Deve Gowda, who is the only Kannadiga to become Prime Minister, to the unveiling of the statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda by the Prime Minister.

Kumaraswamy said the actions of the government are an insult to all Kannadigas.

“We would not have bothered or questioned if it was some local-level programme. But when the Prime Minister comes to unveil the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the former Prime Minister should have been invited as he is the pride of Karnataka,’’ Kumaraswamy tweeted.

In another tweet, the JD(S) leader accused the ruling BJP and the Basavaraj Bommai government of neglecting Deve Gowda. ``We cannot tolerate the BJP and government’s actions in treating the entire event as the ruling BJP programme. This is an insult to all Kannadigas and Kempegowda, which can never be tolerated,’’ he said.

“Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was an ideal person who treated all people as equal. But BJP has tried to use him for its political gains. It is obvious that the BJP has done this keeping in mind the next year’s assembly polls,’’ he said.

In another tweet, the former chief minister said: “The Bommai regime and the state BJP leaders have deliberately misinformed the Prime Minister, who holds Deve Gowda in high esteem. By doing this, the BJP and the state government have attempted to bring disrepute to Modi.’’

“Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is not the property of only a few ministers and cannot be dragged into politics. Kempegowda is loved, respected and revered by all Kanndigas. Bengaluru city belongs to all people. It is the lifeline of all Kannadigas. But the BJP government has forgotten this simple truth,’’ the JD(S) leader said.