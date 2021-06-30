Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dwarka couple hate crime: 2 arrested, hunt on for woman’s brother

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The police on Wednesday arrested two people from Rohtak for their alleged involvement in a suspected hate crime, in which at least four men shot dead a 23-year-old man and fired at his 19-year-old wife at the couple’s rented home in Amberhai village in Dwarka Sector 19 last Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit Dahiya (22) — the cousin of the 19-year-old victim Kiran Dahiya — and his friend Ritik (22), both from Haryana’s Sonepat.

Police said interrogations revealed Kiran’s bother Aman planned the attack on the couple. Aman, the police said, was allegedly angry after the couple eloped and got married against their families’ wishes.

Aman and the fourth suspect, whose identity has been kept confidential, are still on the run, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “There was resentment in Kiran’s family as they believed her marriage with Vinay, who belonged to the same gotra (lineage), earned them a bad reputation in their community. They considered that the couple’s decision ruined their honour and pride in the village,”

During interrogations, the DCP said, the suspects revealed Aman hatched the conspiracy to kill his sister and her husband. He included his cousin and two friends in the plan. A day before the attack, Aman did a recce of the couple’s rented accommodation at Amberhai village.

On June 24, the four arranged weapons and reached the village in two vehicles. They did not find the couple at home but found their flat’s main door latched from outside. Aman, Rohit and Ritik went inside the flat and asked their friend to latch the door from outside and wait outside the building.

Around 8.30pm, as the couple opened the door, the three men fired at them. Though the two sustained bullet injuries, they tried to escape. While Kiran ran towards the terrace, Vinay rushed outside, with his attackers chasing him. On reaching the terrace, Kiran screamed for help as she saw Vinay being chased down the lane by the attackers. The suspects chased Vinay for nearly 20m and shot him dead outside a boutique shop nearby.

Kiran scaled the terrace’s iron railing and crossed over to the adjacent building. She climbed down the building and kept screaming for help. A resident of the building informed police, who arrived and rushed the couple to two separate hospitals. While Vinay was declared dead on arrival, Kiran was given medical attention for the gunshot injuries sustained in the attack. In her statement to the police, Kiran identified the three attackers as her brother, cousin and a distant relative, said police.

