Dynastic parties afraid of Nari Shakti, says PM

: Asserting that he would spare no effort in implementing 33% reservation for women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that certain dynastic parties are apprehensive of “Nari Shakti” (women’s power) and do not want to see women reach the legislative assemblies and Parliament.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is felicitated by women during a public meeting in Varanasi on April 28. (AFP)

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“The Opposition fears that if women enter politics in large numbers, their traditional brand of politics will come to an end. Due to the actions of Opposition parties, this objective had previously remained unfulfilled,” Modi said at the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Abhivadan conference held at the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) ground in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on the first day of his two-day visit. Over 50,000 women attended the event.

Emphasising the critical role of women in nation-building, the prime minister described Nari Shakti as the strongest pillar of Viksit Bharat.

“I assure you that I will leave no stone unturned in ensuring your reservation right becomes reality,” Modi affirmed.

He asserted that their politics of appeasement would come to an end, adding, “The empowerment of women will strengthen the nation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Underlining the transformative power of women’s empowerment, he noted that when a woman is empowered in the household, the entire family gains strength, which in turn strengthens society and the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Underlining the transformative power of women’s empowerment, he noted that when a woman is empowered in the household, the entire family gains strength, which in turn strengthens society and the country. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising that convenience and security form the foundation of empowerment, he contrasted the current situation in UP with the past when it was difficult for girls to even step out of their homes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising that convenience and security form the foundation of empowerment, he contrasted the current situation in UP with the past when it was difficult for girls to even step out of their homes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has provided new confidence with quick decisions in crimes against women, while the network of women police stations and counseling centres continues to expand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has provided new confidence with quick decisions in crimes against women, while the network of women police stations and counseling centres continues to expand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Anyone with wrong intentions toward daughters now knows very well what their fate will be,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Anyone with wrong intentions toward daughters now knows very well what their fate will be,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The prime minister, who visited every designated seating sector at the venue to greet the women participating in the conference, began his address with the resounding chant of “Har Har Mahadev.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prime minister, who visited every designated seating sector at the venue to greet the women participating in the conference, began his address with the resounding chant of “Har Har Mahadev.” {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the spiritual significance of Kashi, he stated that this city is enriched by the divine power of Goddesses Shringar Gauri, Annapurna, Vishalakshi, and Maa Sankata Devi as well as by the sacred currents of Mother Ganga.

In his nearly 30-minute speech, he stated that he has come to seek the blessings of the mothers and sisters for a great goal – 33% reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament.

He affirmed that he would spare no effort in implementing this initiative dedicated to honouring women and described the effort as a monumental endeavor—a “maha yagya.”

He explained that, in his dual capacity as the Member of Parliament for Kashi and as the prime minister of the nation, he required their blessings to achieve a critical objective regarding the country’s welfare.

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This pivotal objective, he noted, is the implementation of reservations for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

“As your Member of Parliament... as the Prime Minister of the country... I seek your blessings to achieve a major goal in the national interest,” Modi said and added, “And this major goal is implementing reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.”

He said that he brought an amendment bill (the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill) to fast-track implementation of 33% reservation for women in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha and to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha. (The bill did not get two-thirds majority support in the Lok Sabha).

But the Opposition parties, including the SP and the Congress, cheated the women by stalling the initiative, he said.

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He said that these parties had no idea as to how angry women are with them

Reflecting on the historical barriers faced by Indian women, he recalled the dismissive questions and commands that generations of girls have endured, questions about capability, necessity, and propriety. Acknowledging that such discrimination was not limited to Kashi but present throughout the entire nation, he noted that society had normalized this injustice.

“These obstacles were simply accepted as the natural order, and this must change,” Modi asserted.

Recalling his commitment to breaking regressive perceptions, the prime minister shared that 25 years ago when he became chief minister of Gujarat, he launched two pioneering schemes for girls, Shala Praveshotsav, to ensure more girls attend and complete school, and Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani Nidhi to help with their fees.

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“From then until today, women’s welfare has been given the highest priority in our government’s policies continuously,” he noted.

He stated that since 2014—when the mothers and sisters of the nation granted him the opportunity to serve—India has been advancing rapidly on the path of development.

He also said the mission to transform the nation into a developed country is progressing rapidly, and the role of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ in this endeavor is paramount.

Furthermore, he reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to advancing women’s empowerment, specifically by implementing the women’s reservation law.

He remarked that this massive gathering of sisters on this holy land is making the event even more divine. Paying homage to the women of Kashi, the prime minister declared that today’s occasion is a celebration of the reverence and development of ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power).

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He noted that during this event, various projects worth thousands of crores of rupees have been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid—initiatives that will lend fresh momentum to the region’s development.

He asserted that his government has worked for all sections of society without any discrimination—a commitment that, he noted, is the very reason why public trust in the government continues to grow.

Detailing the comprehensive welfare initiatives since 2014, he highlighted that over 12 crore toilets were built, bank accounts were opened for more than 30 crore sisters, electricity connections were provided to more than 2.5 crore homes, and tap water reached more than 12 crore households.

These initiatives placed sisters and daughters at the centre of national development, including schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Matru Vandana Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat.

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“Sisters and daughters were placed at the centre of every major scheme, reflecting our true commitment,” he said.

Highlighting a successful campaign in Kashi, he recalled that two years ago, Sukanya Samriddhi accounts were opened for 27,000 girls in just one month, with ₹300 transferred to each account. The scheme has strengthened girls’ education while Mudra Yojana has ensured their earnings, and for the first time, crores of sisters have property registered in their names through PM Awas Yojana.

“Today our mothers and sisters are truly becoming the owners of their homes,” he remarked.

He noted that when women’s economic power increases, their voice in the household becomes equally strong. In the past 11 years, nearly 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups, including about 1.25 lakh sisters in Kashi, with lakhs of rupees in assistance enabling them to work independently.

“Through such efforts, 3 crore sisters so far have become Lakhpati Didis, including thousands from Banaras,” he affirmed.

Highlighting the dairy sector’s contribution to women’s empowerment, he congratulated lakhs of sisters associated with Banas Dairy who received ₹106 crore directly as bonus on Wednesday..

Encouraging women in Kashi’s dairy sector to expand their work, he expressed confidence in continued growth.

“This is just the beginning, Banaras will grow, Banas Dairy will grow, and this bonus will also keep increasing,” affirmed Shri Modi.

Describing how the government is positioning women as change-makers, he highlighted efforts to make them self-reliant and entrust them with the leadership of campaigns to build a Viksit Bharat. He observed that Banking Sakhis are advancing digital payments, Insurance Sakhis are leading insurance initiatives, Krishi Sakhis are promoting natural farming, and Namo Drone Didis are spearheading the agricultural drone revolution. Furthermore, new avenues have opened up for daughters in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Sainik Schools, and defence academies.

“Our government means women’s empowerment, women’s upliftment, and making women’s lives easier,” he asserted.

Emphasising that women deserve greater roles in policy-making and national decision-making given their excellence across all fields, the prime minister noted that the idea of sisters’ participation was a major reason behind building the new Parliament. The first work after the new Parliament was built was passing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in 2023, providing 33 percent reservation for women after being stuck for 40 years.

“Now it is necessary that this law be implemented as soon as possible,” Modi stated.

The prime minister pointed to record voting by women in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

UP governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, Varanasi district panchayat president Poonam Maurya and 40 women, including corporators and village heads, were present on the stage with Modi.

Over 1000 women police personnel were deployed at the venue of the programme.

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