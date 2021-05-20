Home / Cities / Others / DySPfrom Jalna in ACB net for accepting 2 lakh bribe
PUNE A deputy superintendent (DySP) of police from Jalna, on Thursday, has been booked by the Pune unit of the anti- corruption bureau (ACB ) for accepting a bribe of 2 lakh from a 55-year-old man who was booked under the Prevention of Atrocity against SC/ST Act.

Identified as Sudhir Khiradkar (45), the DySP is the sub divisional police officer of the Jalna division of Jalna district police.

The trap was set by a team led by deputy superintendent of the Pune unit, Varsharani Patil.

Khiradkar was booked with two other people identified as police naik Santosh Niranjan Ambhore (45), of Kadim police station, and havaldar Vitthal Punjaram Kharde of the Jalna office, according to a statement issued by ACB Pune.

The DySP had initially demanded 5 lakh in exchange of settling the case, but settled for 3 lakh after negotiation, according to the complaint.

Ambhore was caught accepting 2 lakh in cash.

