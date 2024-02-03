Early morning blaze ravages two plywood showrooms in Mohali’s Sector 82

A suspected short-circuit led to a major fire at two plywood showrooms in Sector 82, JLPL, Mohali, in the wee hours of Saturday, gutting goods worth lakhs. It took 20 fire tenders, including two bowsers with a capacity of 9,000 litres each, to douse the flames that majorly damaged Shiva Plywood at plot number 727. (HT Photo)

Firefighters rushed to plot numbers 727 and 728 in the area after being alerted around 3 am.

It took 20 fire tenders, including two bowsers with a capacity of 9,000 litres each, to douse the flames that majorly damaged Shiva Plywood at plot number 727. No one was hurt, as the showrooms were closed for the night.

“Our teams were returning from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh where a massive blaze occurred at a factory. A few minutes after we returned, we got a call for another major fire in two showrooms in Mohali and we again rushed out. The exact loss has yet to be ascertained, but fortunately no one was hurt. We refilled the fire tenders from a mall in Phase 11. The fire was put out by 9 am,” Jaswinder Singh, fire station officer, Mohali, said.