 Early morning blaze ravages two plywood showrooms in Mohali’s Sector 82 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Early morning blaze ravages two plywood showrooms in Mohali’s Sector 82

Early morning blaze ravages two plywood showrooms in Mohali’s Sector 82

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 03, 2024 11:54 AM IST

Fire broke out in plot numbers 727 and 728 in Sector 82, JLPL, Mohali, around 3 am; short-circuit suspected to be behind the blaze

A suspected short-circuit led to a major fire at two plywood showrooms in Sector 82, JLPL, Mohali, in the wee hours of Saturday, gutting goods worth lakhs.

It took 20 fire tenders, including two bowsers with a capacity of 9,000 litres each, to douse the flames that majorly damaged Shiva Plywood at plot number 727. (HT Photo)
It took 20 fire tenders, including two bowsers with a capacity of 9,000 litres each, to douse the flames that majorly damaged Shiva Plywood at plot number 727. (HT Photo)

Firefighters rushed to plot numbers 727 and 728 in the area after being alerted around 3 am.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

It took 20 fire tenders, including two bowsers with a capacity of 9,000 litres each, to douse the flames that majorly damaged Shiva Plywood at plot number 727. No one was hurt, as the showrooms were closed for the night.

“Our teams were returning from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh where a massive blaze occurred at a factory. A few minutes after we returned, we got a call for another major fire in two showrooms in Mohali and we again rushed out. The exact loss has yet to be ascertained, but fortunately no one was hurt. We refilled the fire tenders from a mall in Phase 11. The fire was put out by 9 am,” Jaswinder Singh, fire station officer, Mohali, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On