Early onset of summer sets off alarms: Chief secy directs power dept to prepare for increased demand

LUCKNOW With a majority of districts in Uttar Pradesh already experiencing summer-like temperatures, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra held a meeting with power officials on Tuesday. During the meeting, the chief secretary asked the senior officials of U.P. Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to stay prepared to deal with the increased consumer demand for power in the coming weeks. The U.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Tuesday accepted the UPPCL’s tariff hike revision proposal after weeks of vetting. (HT Photo)

People aware of the issue said that the power scenario in the state was not very good last summer and therefore, the government does not want any hue and cry over power supply this year, especially as the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled next year. “The chief secretary (CS) directed UPPCL officials to ensure advance planning not only for the availability of adequate electricity and coal but to also arrange for sufficient manpower and material. This would help them fix breakdowns promptly,” said an official.

During the meeting, officials are believed to have told the CS that the maximum power demand could reach more than 28,000 MW in summer this time against around 26,000 MW last year. The power crisis in August-September deepens due to a decline in power generation at thermal plants because of coal shortage. Also, during those months, precipitation hampers mining and transportation.

“The UPPCL expects a demand-supply gap up to 2,000 MW in April. This gap, according to the CS, would be covered by purchasing additional power from available sources,” the official added. The CS also told officials to keep transformers and poles and cables in spare capacity keeping in mind the emergency requirement during storms and heavy rainfall. He told them to fill gaps (if any) at the earliest so that consumers get power as per the schedule fixed by the government. He said preventive maintenance should be done swiftly.

Besides, the officials briefed the CS on the tenders they have already floated to buy additional power to meet the summer demand even as some new thermal power units were also expected to start ready between April and September. They also pointed out that power could be purchased through the energy exchange as well. Instructions for preventive maintenance of transformers and substations have been issued to field engineers.

Meanwhile, the U.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Tuesday accepted the UPPCL’s tariff hike revision proposal after weeks of vetting. The commission is expected to start holding public hearings with stakeholders from April before announcing new tariff order for 2023-24.

