Home / Cities / Others / East Champaran: Three kids drowned in separate incidents
others

East Champaran: Three kids drowned in separate incidents

Three children were drowned in separate incidents at two villages of East Champaran district on Sunday
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Two children died after a boat carrying four children to their village at Sarangpur village under capsized in a low-lying area filled with water. “The children had gone to the other side of the village in a country-made boat for cutting grass for their livestock when the incident occurred,” said Kalim Khan, the officer- in-charge of the Kesariya police station.

While two other children swam to safety, the remaining two drowned, police said.

In another incident, a three-year-old boy drowned after he fell in a pond while playing at Madhubani village in Fenhara block on Sunday, said an official at the disaster management control room in Motihari.

