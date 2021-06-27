East Champaran: Three kids drowned in separate incidents

Three children were drowned in separate incidents at two villages of East Champaran district on Sunday.

Two children died after a boat carrying four children to their village at Sarangpur village under capsized in a low-lying area filled with water. “The children had gone to the other side of the village in a country-made boat for cutting grass for their livestock when the incident occurred,” said Kalim Khan, the officer- in-charge of the Kesariya police station.

While two other children swam to safety, the remaining two drowned, police said.

In another incident, a three-year-old boy drowned after he fell in a pond while playing at Madhubani village in Fenhara block on Sunday, said an official at the disaster management control room in Motihari.

