Eatery owner’s son succumbs to injuries days after attack

An eatery owner’s son, who was wounded in a suspected militant attack on February 17, succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Sunday. Aakash Mehra, 25, whose father owns the popular eatery Krishan Dhaba, had been attacked outside the shop near UNMOGIP office at Dalgate. He was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar.

Srinagar superintendent of police Haseeb Mughal told HT, “Akash died on early Sunday morning.”

Nazir Choudhary, the medical superintendent of SMHS Hospital, said, “He had suffered bullet injuries on his chest and was on ventilator support. He breathed his last around 3am.”

Police have already arrested three persons suspected to be involved in the attack.

Kashmir inspector general (IG) Vijay Kumar said that on February 19, police had recovered the bike and pistol used in the attack. He said the three who have been rounded up were “newly recruited” militants.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo expressed his condolences. “Woke up to extremely distressing news. Young Akash Mehra, who was shot at by terrorists at Krishna Dhaba, has succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital. I share the pain and grief of his family and stand by them as they mourn this inconsolable loss. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her shock. “Shocked & saddened to know that Akash Mehra who ran Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by militants. May his soul rest in peace & deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” she said in a tweet.