ED raids conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s bungalow on Chennai outskirts

Reports say the officials have seized more than a dozen of his luxury cars, laptops and cash from his bungalow in Kanathur. Chandrasekhar was earlier accused of running an extortion racket of several crores while he was behind bars in Tihar jail
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Representational Image.

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Monday began raiding alleged high profile conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s bungalow on the outskirts of Chennai, confirmed an agency official.

Reports say the officials have seized more than a dozen of his luxury cars, laptops and cash from the Kanathur property.

Chandrasekhar was earlier accused of running an extortion racket of several crores while he was behind bars in Tihar jail. He was also arrested in the two-leaves symbol bribery case in 2017 in which Chandrasekhar allegedly acted as a middleman by taking money from TTV Dhinakaran to bribe the Election Commission to allot the AIADMK’s two-leaves party symbol to the faction headed by his aunt VK Sasikala.

At that time, the symbol was frozen following former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in office and the AIADMK split. The symbol eventually went to the faction led by Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam who continue their dual leadership of the AIADMK while Dhinkaran went on to float a party with Sasikala’s supporters called Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with an aim to retrieve the AIADMK.

Chandrasekhar has been accused in several criminal cases including extortion.

