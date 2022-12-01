ED to now tighten noose around Mukhtar’s wife Afshan Ansari

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now gearing up to tighten noose around former MLA and a mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan Ansari and father-in-law Jamshed Raza in connection with the case of money laundering registered against Mukhtar.

The duo did not appear before ED officials for recording their statements despite being issued summons.

ED has also issued lookout notice against Afshan Ansari following which she will not be able to leave the country under any circumstances.

ED is preparing to take further action against Afshan Ansari and her father after receiving evidence following the questioning of Mukhtar Ansari’s son MLA Abbas Ansari and his brother-in-law Atif Raza.

Investigations by ED officials revealed that Afshan Ansari was co-owner of her husband Mukhtar Ansari’s company Vikas Constructions. Afshan’s brother Atif used to look after the affairs of the company but took advice in important issues of the company from his sister. Political and criminal influence was used to remove hurdles in the working of the company, said officials.

Besides Vikas Constructions, another company of Mukhtar named Ansari Constructions also carried out construction works worth several crores at different places. The companies took tenders but did not follow the norms and rules required and were involved in misuse of government funds. Scanning of bank accounts of the firms gave vital clues to ED officials following which Mukhtar’s chartered accountant and some bank officials were also questioned.

ED officials said that statements of Afshan Ansari, her father Jamshed Raza and some other persons are still to be taken in money laundering case. All of them have been issued summons but none has appeared at ED office. A lookout notice has been issued against Afshan Ansari as she is not cooperating in investigations, officials added.

It is worth mentioning that ED has arrested Mukhtar’s son Abbas Ansari after he arrived to record his statement. On the basis of questioning from him, ED also arrested Mukhtar’s brother-in-law Atif Raza from Ghazipur. Atif is lodged at Naini Central Jail while Abbas was shifted to Chitrakoot Jail for security reasons.