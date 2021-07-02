Edu dept stays transfer of 257 officials within 24 hrs

PATNA

The education department has stayed its June 30 order for transfer of 257 block education officers, official familiar with the matter said.

The decision comes amid a row on Thursday, when social welfare minister Madan Sahni offered to resign, alleging he was overruled by his department’s top official in matters related to transfer and posting of officials in his own department.

In the education department, headed by JD-U minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, the transfer orders were issued by the primary education directorate on June 30. On July 1, director Ranjit Kumar Singh issued another order staying the previous order. The communication was immediately sent to all the districts and authorities concerned.

Department officials, however, attributed the stay on transfers to upcoming recruitment of teachers for primary and secondary schools through the panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies. “Besides, some officials were also upset that they had not been given the transfers as per their choice. But the overriding factor was the teachers’ recruitment, which will get underway soon and having new set of people at the block level would have caused problems in completing the exercise early. The department reviewed its decision and stayed the transfers,” an official said.

However, the reshuffl at the higher level involving district education officers (DEOs), regional deputy director of education (RDDE), principals of district institute of educational training (DIRTs) and lecturers in training colleges carried out the same day have not been affected.

June is considered the month of transfers and around 2000 officials were shifted this year.

.