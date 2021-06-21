Education minister meets with experts, colleges to discuss HSC evaluation; CBSE formula not on the table

PUNE In a bid to decide on the evaluation process for the Class 12 students, a meeting was held on Monday between state education minister Varsha Gaikwad and education experts, senior education officials and representatives of colleges.

While evaluation of students on the basis of the results of Class 11 and an internal assessment for Class 12, was discussed, implementing a formula taken by the CBSE board of evaluation was not considered.

“The common discussion point was not to implement the CBSE board evaluation formula as it is for the state board students. Rather, take the class 11 marks and internal assessment marks for the class 12 while declaring the results,” said Gaikwad.

Due to the increase in Covid cases in the state, the class 12 board exams were cancelled this year by the state government. The assessment will affect 1,317,000 students of Class 12. Earlier the CBSE board announced evaluation of their students on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10, 11 and 12, together, for the Class 12 results.

Dhananjay Kulkarni, an education expert and who had filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court about conducting the Class 10 exams, said, “The state government should not go along with the CBSE formula. Either giving 50 per cent weightage to CET exam for admissions or entire 100 per cent marks of CET exam should be taken into consideration. When the Covid situation normalises, the exams should be conducted for the further admission processes.”

Students and parents are worried about the evaluation process for Class 12. Mahesh Kirani a parent of a Class 12 student said, “My daughter wants to take admission for MBBS and she is worried about the evaluation process which will decide her future. The state government should take the decision as early as possible, because lakhs of students are waiting for the results and depending on that their further admissions are going to happen.”