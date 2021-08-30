Education minister Uday Samant : CET exam schedule will be declared in next 4 days

PUNE Students registered for the Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) are eagerly awaiting the declaration of the examination schedule. In preparation for this CET, students from across the state have returned to Pune and are eagerly waiting for the dates to be announced. At least 0.8 million students have registered for the CET exam for various professional courses in the state.

Earlier this month, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant had declared the tentative dates of the examination, but the state CET cell has not yet declared the final exam schedule.

Talking about the issue on Monday, minister Samant said, “Against the background of the pandemic we are increasing the number of test centres due to which it is getting delayed. In the next four days the CET exam schedule will be declared.”

“I came to Pune in the first week of August to prepare for the CET exams from my village in Buldhana district, but my entire month was wasted. Our family’s financial condition is weak due to the pandemic and staying here in Pune for more than a month is not possible. If the CET exam is taken soon, then it will be a problem for many students like me,” said Amar Nimbalkar, a student.

“Thousands of students want to take admission in good colleges by appearing for the state CET and scoring well in it. Now September will start and still the CET exam has not been held. The admission process will go on till October or may be November. This will put a lot of financial burden on students coming from the rural parts to the city. CET cell should immediately declare the exam schedule,” said Kuldeep Ambekar a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation.