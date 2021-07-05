EESL to help set up EV charging stations in the city for PMC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has plans to set up charging stations in the city for electric vehicles (EV) with the help of the state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

EESL is promoted by the Ministry of Power, Government of India as a joint venture of four reputed public-sector undertakings - NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation Limited, REC Limited and Powergrid Corporation of India Limited.

NITI Aayog had earlier selected Pune as the country’s first Urban Mobility Lab, with e-mobility as priority.

PMC’s proposal on the EV adoption has advanced to the final stage of the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, a worldwide competition that encourages and spreads most promising ideas by cities. The top 15 cities will win $1 million each as financial assistance to implement their breakthrough idea on EV.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “EESL approached us for the EV project. We have discussed it with EESL and are setting up charging points across the city. Corporation has already advanced its EV adoption. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has a fleet of 2,431 buses, with 150 e-buses. In addition to that, we are in the process of procuring additional 500 e-buses.”

He added, “As per discussion, we will provide space and supply power to the charging stations.

At present, PMC has made two charging stations operational for 150 EV buses, with 90 buses being charged in Bhokrainagar and 60 in Nigdi.

Deepak Kokate, regional manager of EESL said, “We will develop public EV infrastructure for PMC which will include setting up charging stations in PMC areas on a revenue sharing basis. Central government will give us a subsidy to set up a charging station. One charging station requires ₹10 lakh to set up. PMC will give us prominent places like parking spots, maximum footfall areas and market places. One charging station requires to be 24 feet by 12 feet.”

He further said, “We will conduct a study for setting up EV infrastructure in Pune city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). It will take three to four months to complete. The facility will be available for PMC vehicles as well as for public vehicles. Due to the lack of EV infrastructure, there is a limitation on EVs right now.”

As of March 2021, electric vehicles in the city

* E-buses- 156

* E-four wheelers -398

* E-three wheelers-239

*E-two wheelers- 3,264