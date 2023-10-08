Eight arrested in Assam with drugs worth 12 crores

The Assam Police in joint operations with the Border Security Force (BSF) and theb Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have arrested eight drug peddlers from Assam’s Cachar and Karimganj districts and seized 43,000 Yaba Tablets and 568 grams heroin worth ₹12 crores in past 24 hours.

The operations were conducted in different areas of the two neighbouring districts on Friday and Saturday , according to the police.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday morning informed that based on a tip-off, the Karimganj Police conducted a special operation Friday night where heroin worth ₹3.5 crore were seized.

“568 grams of suspected heroin contained in 52 soap cases were seized from secret chambers of a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state in Gandharajbari under Ratabari Police Station. Three people have been arrested in this connection,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said that at around 4.30pm on Friday, they launched a joint operation with BSF intelligence and intercepted one Swift Dezire vehicle.

“We seized 30,000 Yaba Tablets from a vehicle and arrested two Silchar residents,” Mahatta said.

In another search operation with CRPF in Cachar’s Kalain area near Assam-Meghalaya border, the Assam police recovered 13,000 Yaba Tablets on Friday night.

Mahatta said that a dealing of drugs was going on in that area and the police reached the area after receiving information from a secret source.

“Seeing the police, the involved persons tried to escape but somehow they were apprehended by our team and we recovered 13,000 yaba tablets from their possession,” he said.

All the eight arrested persons are local residents and they have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, according to the police.

