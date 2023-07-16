Home / Cities / Others / 8 CRPF personnel on way to Amarnath yatra injured in road accident

8 CRPF personnel on way to Amarnath yatra injured in road accident

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 16, 2023 05:57 PM IST

A woman pilgrim Urmilaben, 53, who was seriously injured in a shooting stones incident in south Kashmir on Saturday evening, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, taking the death toll in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra to 2

Eight Central Reserve Armed Forces (CRPF) personnel on their way to the Amarnath pilgrimage were injured in an accident on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonmargh district, officials said.

The CRPF vehicle rolled down into a Nallah in Jammu and Kashmir Sonmarg (Twitter Photo)

Officials said the vehicle they were travelling in was going towards Baltal base camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district when it rolled down into a stream at Nilgrath.

“There was a turn near Domail where the driver lost control and fell into the Nallah. All the eight personnel were injured,” said CRPF spokesperson Junaid Ahmad.

Many parts of the regions in Kashmir received rain since early Sunday morning, including the Amarnath cave.

The official said the injured personnel were taken to the Baltal base camp hospital for treatment. “One had a head injury while the rest have minor injuries,” he said.

Meanwhile, a woman pilgrim Urmilaben, 53, who was seriously injured in a shooting stones incident in south Kashmir on Saturday evening, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, taking the death toll in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra to 27.

