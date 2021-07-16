Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eight die in Bihar allegedly after consuming spurious liquor

Kundan Kumar, district magistrate, West Champaran, said eight people died in three separate villages. He said families of the eight denied that they consumed liquor
By Sandeep Bhaskar
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Eight people are suspected to have died in Bihar’s West Champaran after having spurious liquor since Wednesday, police said.

Lalan Mohan Prasad, deputy inspector (Champaran range), said two men, Thug Sah and Suresh Sah, have been booked for allegedly supplying the liquor. “No arrests have been made...raids are on to arrest them.” He added one person has confessed to having liquor before falling sick. “We took statements of about 40 persons including the family members of those who died but all of them denied the consumption of liquor. However, one of the two persons undergoing treatment confessed to having been served liquor.”

Kundan Kumar, district magistrate, West Champaran, said eight people died in three separate villages. He said families of the eight denied that they consumed liquor. “One of those who died in Bagahi village was on dialysis, other at Deurawa village died following a heart attack,” he said.

Birendra Gupta, the local lawmaker, said the eight died after consuming spurious liquor and accused the district administration of hushing up the matter. “The family members of the deceased are under pressure...they accepted that the deaths occurred due to consumption of illicit liquor,” said Gupta, who visited the families of the eight.

Prohibition was imposed in Bihar in 2016.

