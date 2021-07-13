Eight fresh Covid cases, no death in Lucknow

LUCKNOW No fresh Covid death was reported during the last 24 hours while eight fresh cases surfaced in the city on Tuesday. There were 129 active cases in the city and 19 patients recovered from Covid infection during the day. Lucknow’s fatality count due to the virus remained at 2,651, as per the health department.

So far 2,35,689 people had defeated Covid in the state capital. Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar, CMO, warned against any sort of complacency in wake of the drop in Covid count.

“It’s an important time for authorities and residents as the number of cases is dropping down to single digits. Our aim should be to get the figures to zero and for that people must follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour. They must follow social distancing and continue to wear masks at public places,” he said.

KALYAN SINGH STABLE

Former chief minister Kalyan Singh, who was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), is better now.

“Since admission, his condition is improving and all his parameters are being monitored by a panel of senior doctors,” said RK Dhiman, PGI director.

Meanwhile, minister for cooperatives Mukut Behari Varma and minister of state for excise Ram Naresh Agnihotri met Kalyan Singh on Tuesday to wish him a speedy recovery.