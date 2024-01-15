Eight held with 80 kg marijuana in Prayagraj: Cops

The joint teams of Special Task Force (STF) Lucknow and Naini police busted a gang of smugglers and arrested eight people with marijuana worth several lakhs, near Beema Hospital in Chheoki area of Prayagraj on Sunday night, police said. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Naini police station. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The team also seized two vehicles used for smuggling marijuana. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Naini police station, they added.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Station house officer (SHO) of Naini police station Yashpal Singh said acting on a tip-off, the STF team from Lucknow, Naini police and Special Operations Group (SOG) carried out a raid near Beema Hospital in Chheoki area and intercepted two vehicles. Eight persons in the vehicles were detained on suspicion.

A total of 80 kilograms of marijuana concealed in the two vehicles was recovered by the cops following which the suspects were arrested. The accused were identified as Abhishek Kumar, Rajaram Chaudhary and Sumit Singh of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, Bheemsen of Farrukhabad, Sonveer of Mathura, Vimlesh of Hardoi, Montu Singh Chauhan of Ajmer and Sandeep Kumar of Hardoi district.

The accused informed during questioning that they had brought the marijuana from Orissa to be supplied to local dealers in the region. The accused were being questioned further in this connection, SHO added.