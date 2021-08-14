Home / Cities / Others / Elderly couple found brutally murdered in house in Tarn Taran
Incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday but the bodies were discovered on Friday morning by the milkman. (Representative image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Elderly couple found brutally murdered in house in Tarn Taran

The area’s milkman discovered the bodies on Friday morning when he reached there to deliver milk. The couple lives alone in the house as the son and daughter-in-law are in the Philippines while their daughter lives in Amritsar
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:48 AM IST

An elderly couple was found brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons at their residence in Chamba Kalan village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Goindwal police station, in Tarn Taran. The area’s milkman discovered the bodies on Friday morning when he reached there to deliver milk.

The deceased have been identified as Harbhajan Singh, 60, and Parmjit Kaur, 58. As per the police, the couple belongs to Jalandhar district but had been residing here alone. Their son, Gurjit Singh, and daughter-in-law live in the Philippines. Their daughter is also married and lives in Amritsar.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police have taken the bodies into custody for post-mortem.

