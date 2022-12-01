Elderly man in Ludhiana assaulted with iron rods

At least six people assaulted a 65-year-old man in Jagraon after he refused to withdraw a court case.

Two of the accused are Amar Bakhash and Kuldeep Singh alias Gora of Dodhar Sirki village, Moga, who are engaged in a property dispute with the victim. Their four aides are yet to be identified.

The victim, Nachhatar Singh of Dangian village, Jagraon, said he was out for a morning walk at 6 am on Wednesday, when the accused, armed with irons rods, cornered him. They allegedly told him that if he did not withdraw the court case, they will kill his family members.

When Nachhatar refused, they started assaulting him with iron rods and fled after warning him of dire consequences.

ASI Gursewak Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 308, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code at Jagraon sadar police station.

