Elderly woman grievously injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Pataudi

Gurugram: An elderly woman sustained severe burn injuries all over her body after a cooking cylinder exploded at Gudhana village in Pataudi on Thursday morning, police said. The victim’s cow was also injured and was sent to a veterinary hospital in Jhajjar, police added.

Investigators said that the woman, who is around 60 years old, is in a critical state and is undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi..

According to police, the incident took place around 6am, when the woman tried to light the gas stove for making tea. Her neighbours came to her rescue after hearing the explosion and informed her family members who live in another house in the same village.

Police said two fire tenders along with five firefighters reached the spot after getting information and doused the flames. The impact of the explosion was so severe that the wall of an adjacent room also collapsed, police added.

The victim has been identified as Imarti Devi, who lived alone in the house with a cow, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the woman’s neighbours took her to a nearby private hospital and later to the Civil Hospital from where she was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

“Prima facie, it seems the cylinder regulator was not fitted properly, causing gas leakage. We are conducting an investigation and have collected samples for testing,” ACP Sangwan said.

Police said that the victim raised an alarm after which her neighbours came to her rescue.

“They rescued the elderly woman and her cow from beneath the debris. A wall of one of the neighbours has also been damaged due to the impact of the explosion,” ACP Sangwan added.

