Electric crematorium at Shringverpur, 6 other places at Prayagraj

Move after buried dead bodies along Ganga stoked controversy

: Seven electric crematoriums, six within Prayagraj district’s municipal limits itself and the seventh at Shringverpur, have been sanctioned, officials confirmed.

These would be in addition to the existing two electric crematoriums at Prayagraj and would help reduce pollution and cost of traditional cremation, officials said. Presently, Prayagraj has two electric crematoriums at Daraganj and at Teliyarganj.

Of the seven new crematoriums, the one at Shringverpur, for which land too has been identified, is especially important as it is from here that images of dead bodies being buried along the banks of the Ganga had stoked controversy.

The district administration had claimed that this was due to an old tradition practiced by locals living in the vicinity while opposition parties claimed it was due to locals, hit by the pandemic, being unable to afford cost of wood cremations.

Officials said the practice of burying dead bodies is against the norms laid down by National Green Tribunal (NGT) and said the district administration has now decided to make the locals aware of the ill-effects of the practice. They said an electric crematorium at Shringverpur would help check the practice of burying bodies.

A revenue department team has identified 4 biswa (around 500 square meters) of land at Shringverpur. A proposal is being prepared and the same would be sent to the District Magistrate on behalf of the Panchayati Raj department, officials said.

The paperwork is being through SDM Soraon Anil Chaturvedi, officials aware of the move said.

“We are preparing proposal for constructing an electric crematorium at Shringverpur and the same would be submitted in couple of days. Once the approval is granted, we would move ahead with the construction work,” said district panchayati raj officer (DPRO), Renu Srivastava.

Decision at virtual meeting

PRAYAGRAJ: The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) held a virtual meeting last week in which it was initially decided to have four electric crematoriums within municipal limits. Later, two additional crematoriums, one at Phaphamau and another at Chatnag (Jhunsi), were included. Thus, six new electric crematoriums have been sanctioned for Prayagraj municipal limits.

PNN officials have identified land for electric crematorium at Chatnag and land for electric crematorium near Kanhaipur cremation Ghat is also being located. PNN had earlier proposed crematoriums at Kanahiipur, Kerala Bagh, Arail and Mahewa.

PNN PRO and chief tax officer, PK Mishra said, “PNN is working on the mission to get six additional electric crematoriums set up within the municipal limits and the land for one at Chatnag is nearly finalised.”