‘Electric fences on cards at VTR to check tigers from straying’

As the new minister for environment, forest and climate change in Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav , who is known for his straight talk and often controversial remarks, says he is now focussing on protection of environment and checking pollution in cities and across the state in his new role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Anirban Guha Roy, Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, talked about his plans to develop miracle gardens in Patna, set up electric fencing at the Valmiki Tiger reserve where incidents of tigers attacking people are on the rise and also working towards protection of exotic birds and Ganga dolphins. Excerpts from the interview:

What is your priority areas as a new minister of environment, forest and climate change?

My focus is on protection of environment and checking pollution in cities and towns in the state. There is already a lot of work going under Jal Jeevan Hariyali scheme for conservation of environment, water bodies and plantation of saplings. We are also focussing on increasing the forest cover through various initiatives like agro forestry and planation drives. We are hopeful of getting more positive results in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There has been a rise in incidents of tigers at the Valmiki Tiger reserve in West Champaran attacking local villagers? What is the department doing about it.

Yes, there have been recent incidents. We have discussed the issue and plan to set up electric fences at the tiger reserve so that big cats do not stray around. Electric fencing is run through solar power and it is safe. I have also given necessary directives to forest staff to be more alert. I am planning to visit the VTR and take stock of the facilities.

Pollution is a prime concern in cities and towns in Bihar. How do you plan to tackle the challenge?

See, there are several agencies working to check pollution and various initiatives being taken are showing positive results. But, yes, checking pollution levels in cities, including in Patna, is one of my priority areas. In this regard, I have passed a few directives to the state pollution control board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the major directives I have given is that all under-construction buildings should put up sheets while construction is underway. Some builders do it , some do not. I have asked the officials to ensure that all necessary rules to check pollution should be implemented. Climate change is also a prime focus area and we are working to tackle the challenge on a long term basis under the national clean air programme.

What are your future plans for your department?

There are many. Like, I intend to develop miracle gardens or natural flower gardens in eco-park in Patna or at the Hardinge road park. The miracle garden will have replicas of Vaisali stupa and other important buildings like Golghar, decorated with flowers, especially seasonal flowers . The miracle garden in Dubai is a popular destination for tourists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More importantly, the department is also looking into existing vacancies of Vanpals or forest rangers and other posts of clerks and would soon issue advertisements for initiating the process of appointments. Again, protection of Ganga dolphins is also our priority and we have achieved a lot. Bihar has close to 1,500 dolphins as against 3,000 dolphins across the country and it is a big achievement. We are also focussing on strengthening the rescue and rehabilitation centre of Garuda (greater adjutant) , an endangered species of stork, in Bhagalpur.

You recently went on raids to set free pets and endangered species of birds in captivity in different localities of the city.

Yes, I had carried raids with department officials in various parts of the city and set free pets and endangered species of birds which were being sold illegally. I do not like birds to be caged. I have asked officials to ensure that such illegal sale of birds and trafficking should be stopped, especially of endangered species.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After becoming a minister, you have apparently become more restrained in making political statements. Why is the change?

No, there is no change. I am focussing on my work and discharging my responsibilities . That is important for me now.