Electric golf carts may ply in Chandni Chowk to help elderly shoppers

New Delhi: The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) has proposed to run electric vehicles similar to golf carts with a vintage look on the revamped stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, which has been made a no-go zone for motorised vehicles, officials privy to the matter said.

SRDC is the nodal agency constituted for the redevelopment of the heritage market.

According to the minutes of a June 30 meeting — attended by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, who is also the chairman of SRDC, corporation officials, and traffic and transport department officials — a concept note has been prepared for running low-speed electric golf carts with a maximum speed of 25-30 km per hour to help the elderly who visit the market. Officials from the transport department are expected to apprise the Delhi high court about the proposal. The cart service will be free.

“Commissioner (Transport) suggested that Hon’ble High Court may be apprised about the intent of the government to ply Electric Golf Carts in the restricted area for elders and infirm while simultaneously making detailed deliberations,” according to the minutes, which HT has seen.

Conceived in 2006, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project was launched after a prolonged delay in December 2018 following the directions the Delhi high court which is also monitoring the project. In the first phase of the project, utilities such as electric and other cables were shifted underground, and dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport and walkways were constructed.

During the meeting, officials also discussed that for public roads which have been made pedestrian exclusive zones, running non-motorised vehicles can be considered on lines of the restricted zone around Taj Mahal in Agra.

Jain suggested that the agency could explore possible tie-ups with various traders’ associations of the market for operating electric vehicles.

Sanjay Bhargava, president Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said the association has started approaching companies for CSR initiatives with regard to the introduction of electric vehicles. “The idea of introducing electric vehicles sounds promising. We are looking forward to this and will approach private players for CSR activities who can present innovative designs,” said Bhargava.

In addition to initiatives aimed at boosting pedestrianisation in the market, consultations with private hotel chains are underway for plantation drives in the area this month. Jain approved the horticulture initiatives and directed that they be completed by 25 July. Delhi governments public works department (PWD) will extend support for plantation and maintenance.

During the meeting, it was also decided that PWD officials will review the status of arterial roads such as Church Mission Road and Esplanade Road for maintenance and improvement by mid-July.