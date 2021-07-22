Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Elephant found dead in Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve, third this year
others

Elephant found dead in Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve, third this year

A two-year-old elephant has been found dead in the Bhajna forest range of Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve, forest department officials said on Thursday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Elephant found dead in Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve, third this year

A two-year-old elephant has been found dead in the Bhajna forest range of Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve, forest department officials said on Thursday.

Chief wildlife warden Rajiv Ranjan ruled out any foul play. “It was a two-year-old elephant, so it had not even developed a tusk. Some wound has been found in the lower part of the stomach and prima facie the probable cause of death appears to be an infection. But exact details could be shared only after we receive the post-mortem report,” said Ranjan.

This is the third case of elephant death this year in the reserve spread over 1,129 square kilometres. The reserve has over 150 elephants.

An elephant was found dead in the reserve on January 27. The authorities ruled out foul play in that case as well. Around 10 days earlier, a captive elephant was killed in an attack by the wild tuskers on January 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP