Elevated SPR to get interchange at Vatika Chowk, ramps for exit

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon finalise the design for the elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), which will be built on the lines of the Dwarka Expressway with entry and exits like the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, officials aware of the matter, said. The Southern Peripheral Road between Vatika Chowk and NH-48 in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The 5.3km-long SPR elevated road will be constructed at a cost of ₹750 crore and will connect Vatika Chowk with the clover leaf at the Dwarka Expressway. The construction of this elevated stretch will ensure seamless travel from Sector 58 to Sector 115, and vehicles will be able to move easily to Delhi, Sohna and also travel towards the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, GMDA officials said.

A senior GMDA official said that they had almost finalised the design of the elevated road, and a presentation was made by the design consultant on Monday, to DS Dhesi, advisor, urban development, Haryana government.

“The 5.3km-long road will be elevated and it will have an interchange at Vatika Chowk like the Dwarka Expressway has near Elan Mall. The road will also have ramps for entry and exit at the junctions to allow seamless movement of vehicles,” he said, adding that the road will connect with the Dwarka Expressway at the surface level before the clover leaf.

According to GMDA estimates, around 50,000 vehicles pass through this stretch every day, coming from Sohna Road, the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, NH 48 and the Dwarka Expressway. Another reason for the increase in traffic is that around 20,000 families have shifted to new condominiums developed in sectors 69, 70, 70A, 72, 75, 76, and 77 to 80, which are along this road.

GMDA officials said that the proposed elevated SPR will help in improving traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks, especially during peak hours at major intersections in sectors 69, 70, 71/72, 70/75, 71/74, 75/75A, and 74/74A. Also, according to data from traffic studies and population projections, all these junctions require grade separation by the next ten years, as the number of cars travelling hourly on this stretch will exceed 10,000 units, they added.

The Southern Peripheral Road project will also link the Dwarka Expressway with Sohna Road via the clover leaf interchange and ensure seamless movement of vehicles on the Dwarka Expressway, Sohna highway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, apart from connecting it with the Golf Course Extension Road, officials said.