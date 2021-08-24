Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eminent agronomist Gurbakhsh Singh Gill passes away

Dr Gurbakhsh Singh Gill, an eminent agronomist, passed away at the age of 96 at Virginia in USA on August 19
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Gurbakhsh Singh Gill (HT)

MS Bhullar, head of the department of agronomy, PAU, while throwing light on the life and achievements of Dr Gill, said, “He established the department of agronomy as a leading centre of learning at the national level. His research contributions to the Green Revolution to take its roots in Punjab are unparalleled. Dr Gill played a key role in developing the agronomy of newly introduced Mexican wheat varieties regarding their time of sowing, depth of seeding, the timing of first irrigation, and practices for late sown wheat.”

Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary (development), Punjab and vice-chancellor, PAU; Dr RS Sidhu, registrar; Dr NS Bains, director of research; Dr JS Mahal, director of extension education; Dr TS Riar, additional director communication, PAU; other senior officials, faculty, staff, students, and PAU alumni expressed condolences over his demise.

