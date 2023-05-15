Home / Cities / Others / Village girls to learn self defence in Varanasi summer camp

Village girls to learn self defence in Varanasi summer camp

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 15, 2023 08:38 PM IST

Simultaneously, the girls are also being given free training in computers, beauty courses, pickle-making, handicrafts, music, dance and employment-oriented skills.

Teenage girls of Sansad Adarsh Gram Nagepur and surrounding villages will undergo self defence training during a summer camp which was inaugurated in the village on Monday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Social activist Nandlal Master said that around 80 girls from nearby villages Benipur, Mehdiganj, Kachnar, Harsos, Birbhanpur, Kalipur, Aswari, Kundaria, Ganeshpur will undergo training in martial arts under an expert.

Simultaneously, the girls are also being given free training in computers, beauty courses, pickle-making, handicrafts, music, dance and employment-oriented skills. The summer camp will run till June 10.

They will also be apprised about women rights. To boost their confidence, the group will also be taken on a visit to the police station, said Master, adding that certificates will also be given to the girls participating at the end of the programme.

summer camp
