Encounter breaks out between Maoists and Odisha police in Bolangir

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Feb 07, 2025 01:47 PM IST

Police officials said the encounter began in Hanupali village of Bolangir when forces began a combing operation acting on a tip off.

Barely weeks after an encounter between Maoists and security forces of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and CRPF led to the deaths of 16 rebels, including Maoist Central Committee member Jayaram Reddy aka Chalapati, a fresh gunfight broke out on Friday morning between security personnel and ultras in a village near Gandhamardhan hills in Bolangir district.

At present 40-50 Maoists are active inside Odisha. (HT File Photo)
At present 40-50 Maoists are active inside Odisha. (HT File Photo)

Police officials said the encounter began in Hanupali village of Bolangir when forces began a combing operation acting on a tip off in the Gandhamardan forest in the early hours of the day.

The police believe the rebels may have crossed over from Chhattisgarh to the area through Nuapada district. At present 40-50 Maoists are active inside Odisha.

The Gandhamardhan hills, where the recent clash occurred, is known to be a hotspot for Maoists. In February 2019, security forces busted a Maoist camp in the area during a combing operation.

