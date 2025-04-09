Menu Explore
Encounter underway in J-K’s Udhampur, three terrorists trapped

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Apr 09, 2025 02:53 PM IST

The Udhampur police said on X that during a search operation by police and other security forces, contact was established with terrorists at village Jopher in the Ramnagar police station area following which an encounter ensued

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Wednesday after security forces established contact with three terrorists, officials said.

Police and security forces have been tracking terrorists moving from one area to another for the past 17 days following three encounters since the operation started on March 24 in the Sanyial area of Kathua district. (HT File/Representational image)
Police and security forces have been tracking terrorists moving from one area to another for the past 17 days following three encounters since the operation started on March 24 in the Sanyial area of Kathua district. (HT File/Representational image)

“During a search operation by police and other security forces, contact was established with terrorists at village Jopher in the Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur,” the Udhampur police said on X.

They stated that two to three terrorists are trapped. “Firing is ongoing,” they added.

Police and security forces have been tracking terrorists moving from one area to another for the past 17 days following three encounters since the operation started on March 24 in the Sanyial area of Kathua district.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter in the area on March 27.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Encounter underway in J-K’s Udhampur, three terrorists trapped
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
