Energy minister inspects Jawaharpur thermal power plant in Etah

LUCKNOW Energy Minister AK Sharma inspected the Jawaharpur thermal power plant in Etah on Thursday. The plant is designed to generate 1320 MW of power from two units, each with a capacity of 660 MW, at a total cost of ₹12,320 crore. The cost of energy produced is projected to be ₹4.22 per unit. AK Sharma (PTI)

The first unit of the plant has been successfully synchronized, and commercial production of electricity is expected to commence this month. During the inspection, the energy minister visited various crucial segments of the project, including the ash duct, railway siding linkage, conveyor belt, generator, cooling tower, control room, and other facilities. He spent over three hours at the inspection site and later expressed complete satisfaction with the plant’s readiness. The second unit of the plant is scheduled to be commissioned in February 2024.

The minister commended the officers, staff, and workers for their relentless work, emphasizing the implementation of safety precautions. He stated that the two units, each of 660 MW, along with a few other units, would enable the state of Uttar Pradesh to double its thermal power production capacity.

In the coming months, in addition to the 1320 MW from the Jawaharpur plant, 660 MW will be generated from Obra ‘C,’ which is also ready for production. The minister added that Panki and Harduaganj plants are gearing up for commercial production, contributing around 2480 MW to the state’s power capacity.

Sharma mentioned that agreements and MOUs have been signed with NTPC to establish thermal power plants with substantial capacity. This includes two units of 800 MW each at the Obra ‘D’ site, two units of 800 MW each at Anpara, and one unit of 660 MW at Meja in collaboration with NTPC.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the state government has projects in the pipeline for the generation of solar energy totaling 6800 MW. Additionally, to enable solar energy plants to operate at full capacity, there are plans to set up more than 12,000 MW of pump storage projects.

Collectively, these initiatives aim to more than double Uttar Pradesh’s energy production. Sharma affirmed that the state is moving towards self-sufficiency in terms of energy generation and will soon be one of the states supplying 24×7 power to its residents.