English language course for government school teachers at US embassy

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia, in association with the US Embassy, on Saturday launched a certificate training programme for English language teachers in government schools, to enhance their skills.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Delhi government said a batch of 50 teachers will undergo the training initially. “It is important for teachers to keep enhancing their skills. We want our teachers to do the things they already know differently. This course will bring in more creativity to classrooms,” Sisodia said.

“English has become an essential language these days. Our teachers know how to teach English to students, but it is important for teachers to teach it to students in a creative manner. We will provide all kinds of support to the teachers for learning new ways of teaching,” he said.

Regional English language officer, US Embassy, Ruth Goode was also present during the launch. “We really value our relationship with the Delhi government. We have trained around 800 teachers in the past and will continue to support more in the future,” she said.

“The Regional English language office of the US Embassy has trained around 800 teachers from Delhi government schools since 2017. They have worked on creating a pool of master trainers who have subsequently trained primary and secondary school teachers on innovative English teaching in classrooms,” the government statement read.