Ensure adequate generation to meet summer power demand: UPPCL chief

LUCKNOW To prevent power roasting and ensure adequate supply during summer, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj has directed officials to make all necessary preparations for adequate power generation in the state.

In a meeting held on Monday, he told the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL) officials to ensure that all the under-construction power units get operational on the scheduled date. He added that the ongoing overhauling of units at Haruaganj, Parichhha, and Anpara must be completed by February-March next year.

Devraj also said that the timely completion of upcoming thermal power projects -- Obra C (2X660 MW), Jawaharpur (2x660 MW), and Panki (660 MW) -- would help in providing users with an uninterrupted supply during the forthcoming summer season when the demand goes up.

Citing the NTPC’s proposal to set up solar plants at water bodies and vacant land, Devraj asked officials to refer the proposal to the government for early action.

