Ensure compliance with Model Code of Conduct: Admin tells political parties

Gurugram: District Election Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav addresses a press conference at the Mini Secretariat in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

In a bid to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process in Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav convened a meeting with representatives from various political parties on Friday evening at the Mini Secretariat. The meeting, which centred around the upcoming assembly elections, emphasised the importance of strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct by all political parties, according to officials.

The meeting was part of a broader initiative led by the district administration to promote integrity and transparency throughout the duration of the election. Yadav took the opportunity to address concerns raised by political parties and to outline the administration’s expectations regarding law and order during the elections.

“This meeting serves as a platform for all political parties to voice any issues they may have regarding election procedures,” Yadav said, stressing the importance of a cooperative approach to the electoral process. He reiterated that the primary objective of the Model Code of Conduct is to ensure that elections are conducted in a peaceful, harmonious, and transparent environment, where voters can cast their ballots freely, without fear or pressure.

One of the key directives from the DC was a reminder to political parties about the proper placement of election campaign material. “Election campaign materials such as hoardings, banners, or wall paintings must only be placed at designated locations within the assembly constituencies. We have warned that legal action will be taken against those who violate these guidelines. It is unacceptable for individuals to reinstall banners and hoardings after they have been removed,” he said.

Yadav also emphasised the need for prior permissions for public meetings, roadshows, campaign vehicles, and the use of loudspeakers. He made it clear that such activities must be approved by the Returning Officer-cum-SDM of the respective assembly constituency. “Public meetings must be held only at locations designated by the administration,” he said, advising political parties to apply for permission at least four to five days in advance to avoid last-minute complications. He also urged candidates to utilize the ‘Suvidha’ portal, an online platform where applications for election-related activities can be submitted.

The DC cautioned against the use of religion, caste, community, or personal derogatory remarks during election campaigns. He advised all parties to exercise discretion when posting on social media, delivering speeches, or distributing campaign material, ensuring that all content aligns with the Model Code of Conduct.

The meeting also featured a detailed presentation by SDM Gurugram, Ravindra Kumar, who provided the representatives with comprehensive information about the Model Code of Conduct.