Ensure timely completion of varsity’s construction work in Aligarh: UP CM

AGRA: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed concerned officials to complete the construction work of the university, being built in Aligarh in the name of prominent Jat leader Late Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, on time. On Saturday, the CM took stock of the ongoing construction work and also held a meeting with officials of the varsity, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his Aligarh visit, the CM also inaugurated 58 infrastructural projects, worth ₹367.49 crore. This included the inauguration of the Aligarh Habitat Centre under the Smart City project. Besides, he also laid the foundation stone of six other projects, worth ₹79.18 crore.

The CM was accompanied by Sandeep Singh, state cabinet minister and the grandson of former UP CM Kalyan Singh. The two reviewed development projects and the law and order situation in Aligarh during a meeting held at the commissioner’s office. The CM also interacted with Aligarh’s intelligentsia on Saturday.

The CM’s visit comes a day after Aligarh reported two major accidents due to civic apathy. In the first accident on Friday, five girl students sustained injuries as the roof of the girls’ primary school in Aligarh’s Beswan area collapsed. Later in the day, a man was killed and four others were left injured after a building collapsed in the Upar Kot area. Aligarh has also been dealing with the aftermath of rain spells that lashed the district a few days ago.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also held a meeting with BJP office bearers and elected leaders of the party from Aligarh.