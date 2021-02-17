Home / Cities / Others / Entrepreneur from Maharashtra village buys helicopter worth 30 crore


Janardhan Bhoir bought the helicopter to avoid traffic snarls he would face during his business-related travels in the state and other parts of the country.
Bhoir said he has got permission from the Thane collector and police commissioner to bring the helicopter and develop the helipad on a three-acre plot. (Sourced)

Janardhan Bhoir, an entrepreneur from Vadape village in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, has bought a helicopter for 30 crore to avoid traffic snarls he would face during his business-related travels in the state and other parts of the country.

Vadape residents thronged a helipad built for the helicopter in the village when it arrived after a trial flight on Sunday. Bhoir said he has got permission from the Thane collector and police commissioner to bring the helicopter and develop the helipad on a three-acre plot. The helicopter will be permanently available at the helipad from March 15. A workshop to maintain the helicopter has been set up at the helipad. Bhoir has also hired a pilot, two engineers, and five guards. Bhoir said he will pay salaries of around 10 lakh to them monthly.

“Even if I have to travel to Mumbai [over 50 km away], my entire day is wasted because of the snarls. I also travel to other states at least four times a month. The traffic snarls and the time consumption are the reasons why I decided to buy the helicopter,” said Bhoir, who comes from a farming family and lives in the village with his wife and their two sons.

The family owns a 50-acre farm, where they grow rice and vegetables. They also run a dairy and own 300 cows. “These cows are not available here locally and to buy them I have to travel to Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana often. The helicopter will save my time and help me reach these places conveniently,” said Bhoir, who is also a five-time village head.

Bhoir is also involved in the real estate business and has leased 50-acre land to build godowns. He also owns several godowns.

Apart from its power loom industry, Bhiwandi is also known for godowns.

