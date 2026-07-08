EOW detains Chhattisgarh Congress treasurer Ramgopal Agarwal in coal levy case

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) detained Congress treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal for questioning in connection with the alleged coal levy case and other cases, officials said on Wednesday.

Agrawal is being questioned over documents, digital evidence and a diary seized from Suryakant Tiwari, an accused in the alleged coal levy case. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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In a statement, the EOW said Agrawal had remained unavailable for investigation for a long time, leading a court to issue a warrant against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Officials said Agrawal is being questioned over documents, digital evidence and a diary seized from Suryakant Tiwari, an accused in the alleged coal levy case.

“The diary seized from Suryakant Tiwari contains entries of crores of rupees in the name of Congress Bhawan. The investigation so far has revealed that the amount was received by Ramgopal Agrawal at Congress Bhawan,” the EOW claimed in its statement.

The agency said Agrawal is being questioned about the diary entries, the money’s source, the persons who allegedly delivered the cash, its recipients and the alleged utilisation of the funds.

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Investigators are also examining Agrawal’s alleged role in the coal levy case, his contacts with other accused and suspects, financial transactions and coordination with persons linked to the case, the statement said.

The EOW said Agrawal will also be questioned in connection with the alleged liquor case, a case linked to paddy procurement and other related investigations.

In the liquor case, the agency claimed that its investigation found that Anwar Dhebar and his associates allegedly delivered crores of rupees to Agrawal at Congress Bhawan.

In a case related to paddy, the agency said Roshan Chandrakar allegedly delivered crores of rupees to Agrawal at Congress Bhawan.

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The EOW also questioned Agrawal’s son, Vaibhav Agrawal, over the past two days, the statement said.

Officials further said that legal action will be taken based on the facts and evidence emerging during the questioning.