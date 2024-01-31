EPFO assistant commissioner arrested in bribery case

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested three persons, including assistant commissioner of Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Lucknow and enforcement officer in a bribery case of ₹8 lakh, confirmed CBI officials here on Wednesday. EPFO assistant commissioner caught red-handed while accepting bribe (Ṣourced)

They said the CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Lucknow has registered an FIR against the trio under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption act and section 120-B of Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy on the complaint of Rajeev Shukla, the director of M/S Vani Systems Pvt Ltd, Lucknow of New Ganesh Ganj, Lucknow.

The CBI officials confirmed that the accused were identified as EPFO assistant commissioner, Gyanendra Kumar, inspector Puneet Singh and middleman Manish Singh. They said the two EPFO officers were accused in the complaint that they had demanded a bribe of ₹12 lakh through a middleman for not imposing or levying tax in improper way on a private company, engaged in supply of manpower.

The officials mentioned that the CBI also arrested the assistant commissioner, and searches are being conducted at four locations in Lucknow, including the official and residential premises of the accused. They further stated that the arrested individuals will be produced before the Special Judge (CBI), Lucknow.