e-rickshaws get QR codes in Varanasi; to ply on fixed routes

After fixing the routes for e-rickshaws in Varanasi, commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal and district magistrate S Rajalingam on Tuesday started the drive for pasting QR codes on all e-rickshaws which will indicate their authorized routes of plying. QR codes being pasted on e-rickshaws on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The campaign has been launched to ensure smooth operation of the e-rickshaws.

Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that earlier there were around 20 thousand e-rickshaws, and now the number has increased to around 30 thousand. As a result, traffic jam occurs often on city roads. To address this problem, routes have been fixed for the e-rickshaws. The entire district has been divided into three zones and in each zone, 5 routes have been allotted for e-rickshaws. For each route, a colour has been fixed. Stickers of these colour, as per the route, have been pasted on the e-rickshaws.

He further said that through the stickers and QR codes put on e-rickshaws, their registration, license and fitness can be checked. Minors who have started driving e-rickshaws these days will also be banned.

District magistrate S Rajalingam said that with the increase in the number of e-rickshaws, there has been an increase in traffic jam issues. In such a situation, this QR code and sticker campaign has been launched to get rid of this problem. Zone wise arrangement is a solution. He said that this QR code arrangement is not a restriction, it is a solution and no one will face any problem due to this.