Ethics panel to evaluate research projects at two Tata cancer hospitals in Punjab

After the approval of the Tata Memorial Centre, a six-member committee headed by Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has been formed for Homi Bhamba Cancer Hospital at Sangrur and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at New Chandigarh (Mullanpur)
By Parteek Singh Mahal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The committee will evaluate research projects for both institutions and only after the approval of this committee, the two institutions will conduct research on cancer (AP)

Faridkot An institutional ethical committee has been formed for the evaluation of research projects at two cancer hospitals and research centre that the Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has set up at Sangrur and New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). The Sangrur centre is operational, while the second is expected to start by August this year.

The institutional ethics committee will review proposed studies to ensure that they conform to internationally and locally accepted ethical guidelines, monitor studies once they have begun. If and wherever relevant, the committee will take part in follow-up action and surveillance after the research ends.

The first meeting of the committee was chaired by Dr Bahadur in Sangrur on Monday. Other members of the committee are Dr Baljinder Singh, Dr Sunil Arora and Dr Sameer from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and Dr Shailendra Jain, director, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Longowal.

Dr Raj Bahadur said, “The committee will evaluate research work and give approval to research projects on cancer. The TMC has already set up the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Sangrur, and according to the director, the Mullanpur centre will also be operational by August this year.”

The state government had allotted 50 acre to TMC in Medicity in 2016 to establish a cancer institute, rechristened as Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. The 300-bed hospital would be equipped with high-end cancer diagnostic and treatment facilities besides chemotherapy and surgical facilities. It will also have the facilities of day care centre, ICU and recovery units.

