European Investment Bank delegation visits Agra Metro Rail Project

A three-member delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB) visited the Agra Metro Rail Project and expressed their satisfaction with the pace of execution of the metro as well as the international quality and safety standards which are being adopted while executing the project, claimed officials at Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) in Agra.

European Investment Bank delegation while inspecting Agra Metro Rail Project in Agra on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The delegation visited both corridors of the project on Thursday and praised team Agra Metro for the timely construction of the project, stated the press statement issued by the public relations office for UPMRC.

Out of the total funding for the Agra Metro Rail Project around 450 million euros is provided by European Investment Bank which is made available through pass-through assistance. The remaining amount is contributed by the Centre and the state governments.

The total project cost for the Agra Metro Rail Project is approximately ₹8739 crores.

Director of finance at UPMRC Sheel Kumar Mittal said, “We are happy to receive EIB’s cooperation and support for Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra Metro Rail Projects and hope that our partnership goes a long way for providing a world-class urban transportation system in Uttar Pradesh.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the same, MD UPMRC Sushil Kumar said, ”The metro project is scheduled to be inaugurated for the people of Agra in March 2024, which is ahead of the originally set deadline- August 2024. The team UPMRC is fully committed to executing the project in a time-bound manner.”

Along with MD UPMRC Sushil Kumar, director of finance UPMRC Sheel Kumar Mittal, director of works and infrastructure UPMRC Chandra Pal Singh and project director Agra Shri Arvind Rai were present during the visit.

It is to be noted that currently the project is being executed on the first corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project. On the 6km long priority stretch marked on the first corridor, three elevated stations are ready and high-speed train trails are being done on the 3km long viaduct.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, in the remaining 3km long underground section, tunnel construction is being done at a fast pace. One side of the 6km long priority stretch (from Ramlila Maidan to Taj East Gate) is complete. The track work has commenced in the underground section and is progressing at a fast pace.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!